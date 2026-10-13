US Coast Guard faces key procurement decisions after C-130J and MQ-9B orders

The US Coast Guard (USCG) is advancing a broad aviation modernisation effort that includes fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), with large parts of the programme remaining undecided.

While the service has already placed orders for new C-130J transport aircraft and MQ-9B, future contracts for aircraft missionisation and new helicopters are still to be awarded.

The USCG ordered six C-130J long-range surveillance aircraft from Lockheed Martin on 24 September 2026, expanding its fleet to 25 aircraft. The service expects to receive the first aircraft in FY2028, with deliveries completed by the end of FY2030.

C-130J aircraft order