November crewed air roundup: Europe is rethinking fighter and airlift procurement
As European governments face pressure to modernise their armed forces and meet higher defence spending commitments, three fixed-wing programmes in the news in November show what countries are prepared to share.
Germany is exploring the possibility of joining the UK, Italy and Japan in developing a future fighter through the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). Seven NATO allies are working out how to pool access to A400M airlift, while Greece is buying KC-390s through Portugal and drawing on its training and support to bring a national fleet into service.
How much room is there for Germany in GCAP?
While
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