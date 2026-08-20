Pentagon’s 800% PAC-3 MSE surge faces production bottleneck as Patriot demand soars
The Pentagon’s plans to massively increase production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3-MSE) missiles by nearly 800% in FY2027 will face challenges to be accomplished due to manufacturing limitations.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) intends to increase assembly rates from 357 units in the current fiscal year to 3,203 rounds for the US Army and US Navy in FY2027 to refill US stocks to meet Washington’s higher inventory objectives and growing allies and partners’ demands.
For that matter, the DoD proposed an over 765% growth in funding for the acquisition of MSEs, rising from US$1.6 billion in FY2026
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