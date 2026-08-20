Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Pentagon’s 800% PAC-3 MSE surge faces production bottleneck as Patriot demand soars

Pentagon’s 800% PAC-3 MSE surge faces production bottleneck as Patriot demand soars

20th August 2026 - 11:39 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement. (Photo: US Army)

The Pentagon wants to procure 3,203 PAC-3 MSE interceptors in FY2027, but production constraints and international demand could impact efforts to rebuild depleted missile stocks.

The Pentagon’s plans to massively increase production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3-MSE) missiles by nearly 800% in FY2027 will face challenges to be accomplished due to manufacturing limitations.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) intends to increase assembly rates from 357 units in the current fiscal year to 3,203 rounds for the US Army and US Navy in FY2027 to refill US stocks to meet Washington’s higher inventory objectives and growing allies and partners’ demands.

For that matter, the DoD proposed an over 765% growth in funding for the acquisition of MSEs, rising from US$1.6 billion in FY2026

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us