Saab shows uncrewed concept and accelerates programme with first flight due in 2027
Sweden’s Saab Aerospace displayed the concept of a future autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) at Swedish Armed Forces Air Show at Malmen Airbase in Linköping in southern Sweden and outlined plans to fly early iterations before the end of the decade.
The A3-001 concept displayed has been described by the company as similar in size to a Gripen fighter aircraft with operational scenarios including high-risk missions such as electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defences and precision strike operations in highly contested environments.
The development programme timeline being pushed by Saab would fit that of the Swedish Air Force with flights this
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