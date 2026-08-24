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Saab shows uncrewed concept and accelerates programme with first flight due in 2027

24th August 2026 - 15:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Linköping, Sweden

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The A3-001 was displayed at Malmen Airbase in Linköping, Sweden. (Photo: author)

Saab expects to fly two collaborative combat aircraft demonstrators, A1 and A2, before the end of the decade, but has stressed that the A3-001 mock-up unveiled on 21 August is only a concept for what could follow in the 2030s.

Sweden’s Saab Aerospace displayed the concept of a future autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) at Swedish Armed Forces Air Show at Malmen Airbase in Linköping in southern Sweden and outlined plans to fly early iterations before the end of the decade.

The A3-001 concept displayed has been described by the company as similar in size to a Gripen fighter aircraft with operational scenarios including high-risk missions such as electronic warfare, suppression of enemy air defences and precision strike operations in highly contested environments.

The development programme timeline being pushed by Saab would fit that of the Swedish Air Force with flights this

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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