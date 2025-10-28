To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EOS improving Slinger CUAS role as industry pushes forward

28th October 2025 - 15:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The Slinger system is designed to be light enough for use from light and medium vehicles. (Photo: EOS Defense Systems USA)

EOS Defence Systems officially launched its Slinger anti-drone system in 2023. The system features a remote weapon station, visual sensors and a Northrop Grumman 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, combined with EOS’s stabilisation and pointing technology.

EOS Defense Systems USA has released plans to upgrade its Slinger remote weapon station (RWS) for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) operations, mirroring work being done by other companies to meet national requirements.

Planned improvements to the Slinger RWS include the addition of Aided Target Recognition and selectable levels of autonomy to meet the changing threat from uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and the need for faster automated responses.

Aside from faster response time, the changes are also designed to reduce the workload on operators through assisted detection, classification, and engagement of UAS threats.

The US is regarded as a key market

