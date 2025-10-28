EOS improving Slinger CUAS role as industry pushes forward
EOS Defense Systems USA has released plans to upgrade its Slinger remote weapon station (RWS) for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) operations, mirroring work being done by other companies to meet national requirements.
Planned improvements to the Slinger RWS include the addition of Aided Target Recognition and selectable levels of autonomy to meet the changing threat from uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and the need for faster automated responses.
Aside from faster response time, the changes are also designed to reduce the workload on operators through assisted detection, classification, and engagement of UAS threats.
The US is regarded as a key market
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Czech government developing a plan for air defence beyond 2030 alongside NATO integration
The Czech Armed Forces is set to receive four Israeli-made SPYDER long-range missile defence systems, the first of which was delivered earlier this year. They will be a key part of the country’s multilayered air defence system.
-
Bidders for Australia’s long-range fires requirement push development of offerings
Lockheed Martin is competing against a joint Kongsberg and Thales team to meet Australia’s requirement for a land-based, long-range fires system to protect Australia’s northern approaches. Both bidders have announced recent developments on associated missiles.
-
How AI and robotics drive innovation in land-based defence
The future on the frontlines: automation and AI isn’t just about improving efficiency or driving down labour cost - for Pearson Engineering it’s everything.
-
How do land and air defense forces defend against complex threats?
Learn how RTX systems defend against complex attacks from adversaries including hostile drones, and multi-range missiles.
-
Hundreds of Boxers with Puma turrets ordered for Dutch and German forces
The order is for 270 vehicles, 222 of which are infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) known as Schakal (Jackal), which integrates the advanced Puma IFV RCT30 turret onto the Boxer chassis.
-
AUSA 2025: Hanwha Aerospace reveals new wheeled artillery system
The aerospace company showed a model of its new mobile howitzer at AUSA in Washington, where a representative told Shephard more about its design.