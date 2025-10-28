EOS improving Slinger CUAS role as industry pushes forward

EOS Defense Systems USA has released plans to upgrade its Slinger remote weapon station (RWS) for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) operations, mirroring work being done by other companies to meet national requirements.

Planned improvements to the Slinger RWS include the addition of Aided Target Recognition and selectable levels of autonomy to meet the changing threat from uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and the need for faster automated responses.

Aside from faster response time, the changes are also designed to reduce the workload on operators through assisted detection, classification, and engagement of UAS threats.

The US is regarded as a key market