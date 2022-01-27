US Army seeks additional LMAMS

﻿The US Army is seeking interest from industry to produce a small loitering munition for precision strikes on enemy troops and lightly armoured vehicles.

Responses are due by 8 February to a Sources Sought notice for LMAMS.

US Army Contracting Command on 21 January issued a Sources Sought notice on the SAM.gov website as it seeks a provider of additional Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System (LMAMS) small precision-guided loitering munitions.

The long-standing LMAMS programme has already seen AeroVironment provide its Switchblade 300 to the US Army.

The latest Sources Sought notice mentioned a requirement for a modular, man-portable solution that is ‘capable of either automatically locking on both stationary and moving targets or [being] manually controlled by one operator during the weapon’s terminal engagement phase’, the US Army stated in the notice.

A potential solution could blend an all-up-round missile with sensors, guidance, data link and launch capabilities and a fire control unit that provides real-time projectile video and control by day or night.

The weapon must allow the controller to select targets using geolocation data before launch; visually select targets of opportunity; or loiter, abort, redirect, arm, disarm and manually detonate a missile.

The modular architecture of LMAMS would enable it to be fired from ‘future end-user devices‘, the US Army added.