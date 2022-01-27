US Army seeks additional LMAMS

Raytheon gains StormBreaker production order
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
US Army Contracting Command on 21 January issued a Sources Sought notice on the SAM.gov website as it seeks a provider of additional Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System (LMAMS) small precision-guided loitering munitions.
Responses are due by 8 February.
The long-standing LMAMS programme has already seen AeroVironment provide its Switchblade 300 to the US Army.
The latest Sources Sought notice mentioned a requirement for a modular, man-portable solution that is ‘capable of either automatically locking on both stationary and moving targets or [being] manually controlled by one operator during the weapon’s terminal engagement phase’, the US Army stated in the notice.
A potential solution could blend an all-up-round missile with sensors, guidance, data link and launch capabilities and a fire control unit that provides real-time projectile video and control by day or night.
The weapon must allow the controller to select targets using geolocation data before launch; visually select targets of opportunity; or loiter, abort, redirect, arm, disarm and manually detonate a missile.
The modular architecture of LMAMS would enable it to be fired from ‘future end-user devices‘, the US Army added.
BAE Systems and Embraer are working on a plan to offer military users a version of a commercial eVTOL aircraft by 2026, but one major technological problem stands in the way of success.
Nacelle modifications for the CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor are intended to cut maintenance times and enhance availability of the aircraft.
At a time of rising peer and near-peer threats, enduring force readiness has never been more important for western militaries.
Welcome to Episode 2 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
Malaysia's air force is leasing four AW139 helicopters, and the first two were received last month.