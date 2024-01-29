US approves $500 million UH-60M Black Hawk sale to Croatia

The US has approved a possible FMS of UH-60M Black Hawk military helicopter for approximately US$500 million for Croatia, the US DoD announced on 26 January.

Croatia has requested to buy eight Black Hawks, 19 T700-GE 701D engines, satellite radios, 18 M240H machine guns and various other related equipment.

The Balkan country already operates four UH-60Ms. It was gifted two by the US Army in 2019, and it purchased another two through a $115 million FMS in the same year. Both batches arrived in 2022.

“The proposed sale will improve Croatia’s capability to deter current and future threats and support coalition operations, as well as promote interoperability with the US and other NATO forces,” the DoD said. “Croatia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

According to the department, the implementation of the new Black Hawk sale will require about 15 US Government and/or 15 contractor representatives to travel to Croatia for an extended period for equipment de-processing and fielding, system checkout, training, and technical and logistics support.

According to the DoD, the required certification to notify the US Congress of the possible sale has been delivered.