Albania receives two Black Hawk helicopters from US Army

The Albanian Air Force has taken delivery of the first two of three UH-60A Black Hawk helicopters at Tirana/Rinas International Airport.

The Albanian MoD posted a video on YouTube on 13 January of the arrival of the military helicopters.

The Balkans nation announced it would receive three US Army surplus Black Hawks in April 2019, with an official contract signed in May 2020. The medium utility helicopters were part of a US support package for Albania, which joined NATO in 2009 and has been replacing outdated weaponry with new material in line with the alliance’s standards.

For an undisclosed fee, the US Army will train Albanian pilots and maintain the helicopters. The delivery date of the third and final Black Hawk has not been officially revealed.

Albanian Defence Minister Niko Paleshi said the arrival of the Black Hawks was a ‘clear sign’ that his country had been investing in its security.

Ahead of the helicopters’ arrival, Paleshi said: “[They are] a big investment and an important step that will give us the power and commitment needed to fulfil tactical missions and emergency operations more efficiently and safely.”