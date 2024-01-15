Albania receives two Black Hawk helicopters from US Army

Dassault grabs $5.5 billion French contract for 42 Rafale fighter
France recently announced a $5.5 billion contract with Dassault Aviation for the procurement of 42 Rafale F4 standard fighter jets as global demand for the platform remains high.
The Albanian Air Force has taken delivery of the first two of three UH-60A Black Hawk helicopters at Tirana/Rinas International Airport.
The Albanian MoD posted a video on YouTube on 13 January of the arrival of the military helicopters.
The Balkans nation announced it would receive three US Army surplus Black Hawks in April 2019, with an official contract signed in May 2020. The medium utility helicopters were part of a US support package for Albania, which joined NATO in 2009 and has been replacing outdated weaponry with new material in line with the alliance’s standards.
For an undisclosed fee, the US Army will train Albanian pilots and maintain the helicopters. The delivery date of the third and final Black Hawk has not been officially revealed.
Albanian Defence Minister Niko Paleshi said the arrival of the Black Hawks was a ‘clear sign’ that his country had been investing in its security.
Ahead of the helicopters’ arrival, Paleshi said: “[They are] a big investment and an important step that will give us the power and commitment needed to fulfil tactical missions and emergency operations more efficiently and safely.”
Indonesia has concluded the acquisition of its third instalment of 18 Dassault Rafale multirole fighter jets, completing a three-phase acquisition.
With the Pakistan Air Force acknowledging its intention to procure Chinese J-31/FC-31 fifth-generation aircraft, questions have arisen about Pakistan’s stance on joining Turkey’s TF-X Kaan fighter programme, heightening speculation on the nation’s strategic alliances.
A contract extension with Boeing has secured the continued support and enhancement of the Royal Australian Air Force's F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleets for the next five years.
The Altius 700 was developed as an air vehicle solution to address the size, weight and power requirements in the approved May 2020 Launched Effects Abbreviated Capabilities Development Document and has marked a further development of the Altius 600.
The StormBreaker winged munition autonomously can detect and classify moving targets in poor visibility situations caused by darkness, bad weather, smoke or obscured environmental conditions.