US approves F-16 deal for Turkey and F-35 package for Greece

27th January 2024 - 18:39 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Turkey has been approved by the US government to purchase 32 F-16 C Block 70 and 8 F-16 D Block 70 aircraft. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

An historic day for US military sales to two Mediterranean powers will have a major impact on the region’s air power dynamics as deals worth a total of more than $31 billion were approved by the US government.

The US government has today approved two major Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreements as it continued attempts to solidify its commitment to strengthening defence partnerships in the eastern Mediterranean. The approvals were for a US$23 billion sale of 40 new F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and an $8.6 billion FMS package for Greece comprising F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and additional equipment.

Turkey’s request for the acquisition and modernization of F-16 aircraft marked a strategic investment in bolstering its air capabilities. The proposed sale included 32 F-16 C Block 70 and 8 F-16 D Block 70 aircraft, as well as

Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

