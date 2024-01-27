US approves F-16 deal for Turkey and F-35 package for Greece

Turkey has been approved by the US government to purchase 32 F-16 C Block 70 and 8 F-16 D Block 70 aircraft. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

An historic day for US military sales to two Mediterranean powers will have a major impact on the region’s air power dynamics as deals worth a total of more than $31 billion were approved by the US government.