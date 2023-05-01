US approves sale of guided rocket kits to UK

The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to UK of up to 768 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-IIs at an estimated cost of $31.2 million.

The APKWS-IIs acquired will be the All Up Round (AUR)Single Variant. Also included are support equipment, spare parts, technical documentation, transportation, government and contractor support services and other related elements of logistical and programme support.

The sale will improve the UK's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its aviation forces’ interoperability with US and other allied forces as well as its ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest.

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems in Nashua, New Hampshire. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

While no platforms were mentioned in the State Department's announcement, APKWS-II is approved for integration on the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters operated by the British Army.