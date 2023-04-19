BAE Systems highlights need to invest in skills and infrastructure to de-risk next-gen combat aircraft programme

The UK MoD has awarded a contract extension worth £656 million ($778 million) to BAE Systems to progress the concept and technology of the next generation combat aircraft.

The new funding will build on the science, research and engineering already completed under the first phase of the contract delivered by UK Tempest partners BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK and Rolls-Royce.

These money is part of the more than £2 billion worth of UK government spending on the Tempest project up to May 2025.

Talking to Shephard, BD director for future combat air systems at BAE Systems Air John