US approves F-16 sale, but does Manila now prefer Gripens?

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
The US has decided it can sell 12 F-16 Block 70/72 fighters to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for a price tag of $2.43 billion.
The 24 June announcement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) does not constitute a sale, for the F-16 is still locked in a dogfight with Saab’s JAS 39C/D Gripen for the PAF’s long-running Multi-Role Fighter (MRF) project.
Manila requested FMS price quotes for ten F-16C and two F-16D fighters, both types in Block 70/72 configuration. The PAF also requested 15 F100-PW-229EEP or F110-GE-129D jet engines. These fighters would come with ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.