US approves F-16 sale, but does Manila now prefer Gripens?

The US has decided it can sell 12 F-16 Block 70/72 fighters to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for a price tag of $2.43 billion.

The 24 June announcement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) does not constitute a sale, for the F-16 is still locked in a dogfight with Saab’s JAS 39C/D Gripen for the PAF’s long-running Multi-Role Fighter (MRF) project.

Manila requested FMS price quotes for ten F-16C and two F-16D fighters, both types in Block 70/72 configuration. The PAF also requested 15 F100-PW-229EEP or F110-GE-129D jet engines. These fighters would come with ...