US and UK military targeted for GPS-free navigation system for UAVs in contested environments

The TACTERA software solution, produced by UK aerospace supplier Flare Bright, will be unveiled this week at the SOF Week 2025 exhibition in Tampa, Florida, as it targets potential interest in GPS-free navigation systems for drones deployed in contested environments from the US and UK militaries.

According to Flare Bright, the development of the capability has received resources from the UK Ministry of Defence and the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center (DEVCOM C5ISR). Both countries have already tested the system while it was being built.

Speaking to Shephard, Flare Bright CEO Kelvin Hamilton explained that TACTERA was engineered