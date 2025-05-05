To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US and UK military targeted for GPS-free navigation system for UAVs in contested environments

5th May 2025 - 09:18 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Tampa, Florida

The capability was built with the intention of enabling operation in any weather and terrain. (Photo: Flare Bright)

Flare Bright TACTERA software solution will be introduced at SOF Week 2025 in Tampa this week.

The TACTERA software solution, produced by UK aerospace supplier Flare Bright, will be unveiled this week at the SOF Week 2025 exhibition in Tampa, Florida, as it targets potential interest in GPS-free navigation systems for drones deployed in contested environments from the US and UK militaries.

According to Flare Bright, the development of the capability has received resources from the UK Ministry of Defence and the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center (DEVCOM C5ISR). Both countries have already tested the system while it was being built.

Speaking to Shephard, Flare Bright CEO Kelvin Hamilton explained that TACTERA was engineered

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

