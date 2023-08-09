How the US Air Force is improving C2 and connectivity in contested logistics scenarios

After conducting Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 (MG23) with 3,000 US and allied personnel, the USAF is now seeking ways to enhance its C2 and connectivity capacities for deployment in contested logistics scenarios.

The service is also increasing efforts to improve training for troops and prepare multi-capable airmen to perform various tasks in multiple contexts and provide logistical support to different models of aircraft.

‘Wars are won or lost based on logistics. Just look at the Russia and Ukraine conflict going on right now. The struggles that Russia has had, it has been because of logistics’, Maj Gen John