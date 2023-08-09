To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • How the US Air Force is improving C2 and connectivity in contested logistics scenarios

How the US Air Force is improving C2 and connectivity in contested logistics scenarios

9th August 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

USAF F-35A Lightning II aircraft perform an aerial mission during Mobility Guardian 23. (Photo: USAF)

Preparing multi-capable airmen to perform various tasks in multiple contexts is a main USAF goal to improve logistics efforts.

After conducting Exercise Mobility Guardian 23 (MG23) with 3,000 US and allied personnel, the USAF is now seeking ways to enhance its C2 and connectivity capacities for deployment in contested logistics scenarios.

The service is also increasing efforts to improve training for troops and prepare multi-capable airmen to perform various tasks in multiple contexts and provide logistical support to different models of aircraft.

‘Wars are won or lost based on logistics. Just look at the Russia and Ukraine conflict going on right now. The struggles that Russia has had, it has been because of logistics’, Maj Gen John

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us