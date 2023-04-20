US Air Force completes latest AMRAAM missile configuration audit

The USAF has completed the Functional Configuration Audit (FCA) of the latest variant of the Raytheon Technologies aim 120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).

The missile is now on track toward fielding by both the USAF and the USN this year.

AIM-120D-3 features modernised hardware, including 15 upgraded circuit cards developed with model-based systems engineering initiatives.

The missile provides capability to counter both current and future threats and is set to receive continuous software enhancements in the future, Raytheon said.

‘Integrated on 14 platforms in 42 countries, AMRAAM is the only fielded air-to-air weapon with the ability to counter peer threats at extended range,’ said Paul Ferraro, president of air power, Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

‘The AIM-120D-3 takes the known and trusted AMRAAM to the next level to meet the evolving needs of the warfighter and combatant commanders.’

The AIM-120D-3 Functional Configuration Audit follows a test programme containing captive carry missions, platform bench testing and a series of live firings from multiple air force and navy platforms.