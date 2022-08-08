US Air Force assesses EPAWSS data after F-15EX missile firings

USAF Air Combat Command announced on 4 August that it has analysed data from the AN/ALQ-25 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) aboard the F-15EX Eagle II, in the wake of initial developmental and operational test firings of AIM-120D and AIM-120C3 air-to-air missiles from the aircraft in January.

EPAWSS provides advanced electromagnetic capabilities (fully integrated radar warning as well as advanced jamming and countermeasure employment) that ‘protect pilots and help them maintain air superiority during their toughest missions’, according to manufacturer BAE Systems.

The digital EW and countermeasures system, combined with the AIM-120D and AIM-120C3 AMRAAM missiles, also proves that the F-15EX can ‘get into the middle of a fight and cause massive issues for our adversaries’, claimed Capt Max Denbin, USAF lead test engineer.

The USAF intends to arm the F-15EX with up to 12 AMRAAMs or other large ordnance.