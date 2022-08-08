US Air Force assesses EPAWSS data after F-15EX missile firings
USAF Air Combat Command announced on 4 August that it has analysed data from the AN/ALQ-25 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) aboard the F-15EX Eagle II, in the wake of initial developmental and operational test firings of AIM-120D and AIM-120C3 air-to-air missiles from the aircraft in January.
EPAWSS provides advanced electromagnetic capabilities (fully integrated radar warning as well as advanced jamming and countermeasure employment) that ‘protect pilots and help them maintain air superiority during their toughest missions’, according to manufacturer BAE Systems.
The digital EW and countermeasures system, combined with the AIM-120D and AIM-120C3 AMRAAM missiles, also proves that the F-15EX can ‘get into the middle of a fight and cause massive issues for our adversaries’, claimed Capt Max Denbin, USAF lead test engineer.
The USAF intends to arm the F-15EX with up to 12 AMRAAMs or other large ordnance.
More from Air Warfare
-
Boeing gains more work on Saudi SLAM-ERs
Boeing is to provide data link pod assemblies for SLAM-ER missiles destined for Saudi Arabia.
-
US Air Force orders JASSM-ER conversions
Lockheed Martin is to convert AGM-158B JASSM-ER missiles to aid test and simulation activities by the USAF.
-
India faces a crisis in its fighter squadrons
India is facing a crisis with crashes of older fighters, falling squadron numbers and delays in acquisition programmes.
-
Australia celebrates Industry first with domestic maintenance of P-8A fleet
Australia’s P-8A fleet will undergo deeper maintenance work domestically as part of a $60 million contract.
-
Leidos Australia to acquire Cobham’s Special Mission aircraft unit
The pending acquisition of Cobham's Special Mission business unit would allow expansion into a new area for Leidos Australia.
-
USAF tanker force nearly 200 aircraft short for conflict with China
Problems with the USAF's tanker fleet are such that it risks being unable to effectively fight a war with China, according to a leading defence expert.