F-15EX passes missile firing milestone

DARPA strives for the future helicopter pilot
US DARPA has contracted Northrop Grumman to develop a rotorcraft pilot AI assistant.
An F-15EX fighter aircraft from the 40th Flight Test Squadron recently launched an AIM-120D advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) at a BQM-167 aerial target drone as part of an air-to-air weapons system evaluation programme (WSEP).
During the 25 January flight, the F-15EX detected the drone using onboard sensors, acquired a weapons-quality track and launched the AMRAAM at the target.
‘After tracking the missile’s release and flight toward the BQM-167, the shot was determined a WSEP success, at which point the missile flight was terminated,’ USAF Air Combat Command announced on 29 January.
The successful AMRAAM release marked the first weapon fired from the F-15EX Eagle II and another milestone in the programme following more than six months of integrated developmental and operational flight testing.
‘This was an end-to-end verification of the entire weapons system, which will pave the way for more complex missile shots in the future,’ said Colton Myers, F-15EX test project manager with the Operational Flight Program Combined Test Force.
Venerable Dutch F-16 fleet will receive new flaperons via the FMS programme.
Lockheed Martin is pushing for its LMXT tanker aircraft (based on the A330 MRTT) to be selected by the USAF in the KC-Y programme.
Russia recently demonstrated its capacity for rapid military deployment in Kazakhstan but dark clouds are gathering over its airlift prospects, especially as new Antonov aircraft (and spare parts) cannot be procured from Ukraine.
A total of 76 additional M61A2 Vulcan cannons will be provided by November 2024 to arm USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.
The Indian Army continues to boost its fleet of smaller UAVs as it faces tensions along its borders.