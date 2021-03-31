Boeing obtains EPAWSS modifications

Manufacturer of F-15 EW system receives contract modifications for LRIP and initial operational testing and evaluation.

Boeing has received two contract modifications from the USAF connected with the F-15 Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS).

In one modification worth $9.6 million, the manufacturer is procuring two additional Group B shipsets, with work to be completed by 22 October 2022.

This modification brings the total cumulative value of the EPAWSS initial operational testing and evaluation contract to $783.17 million, the DoD announced on 29 March.

Boeing received its first LRIP production contract for EPAWSS in December 2020. The second modification, worth $8.57 million, brings the total cumulative value of this contract to $277.4 million. Boeing will provide EPAWSS Lot One initial spares hardware for the F-15E Strike Eagle.

The USAF selected Boeing as prime contractor for EPAWSS in October 2015. The programme, worth around $4 billion, will upgrade existing EW systems on F-15 aircraft to enhance aircrew protection.

The threat detection system will replace the Tactical Electronic Warfare System (TEWS) on the USAF F-15 fleet.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, TEWS is also used by the air forces of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea.

