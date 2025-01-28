Updated US Air Force doctrine emphasises the need for multi-domain capabilities

The USAF recently released updates to its doctrine for operations, command and control (C2) and planning, which focused on capabilities for multi-domain deployments. The modifications are intended to create a more lethal, resilient force and prepare personnel, structures and equipment for tomorrow’s warfare.

Gen David Allvin, the service’s Chief of Staff stated in a memo that the changes will prepare the branch to reach “the next level of effectiveness”.

“In this era of rapid change, air force doctrine is adapting to ensure we are one air force, ready to employ airpower to deter, and if required, prevail in