Updated US Air Force doctrine emphasises the need for multi-domain capabilities
The USAF recently released updates to its doctrine for operations, command and control (C2) and planning, which focused on capabilities for multi-domain deployments. The modifications are intended to create a more lethal, resilient force and prepare personnel, structures and equipment for tomorrow’s warfare.
Gen David Allvin, the service’s Chief of Staff stated in a memo that the changes will prepare the branch to reach “the next level of effectiveness”.
“In this era of rapid change, air force doctrine is adapting to ensure we are one air force, ready to employ airpower to deter, and if required, prevail in
Italy “in favour” of Saudi Arabia joining GCAP, says PM
Prime Minister Moloni's comment came as Italy and Saudi Arabia signed a swathe of agreements totalling $US10 billion for greater cooperation, including between its defence and aerospace industries.
The Philippines eyes procurement of additional FA-50 jets and upgrades
The Philippine Air Force is reportedly finalising terms for the upgrade of 12 and additional procurement of several FA-50 aircraft with KAI, with Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucanos procurement also completed.
Kongsberg’s Joint Strike Missile USAF contract expanded to $208 million
The US$70 million modification to the existing joint strike missile contract has definitised it, covering support, containers and test hardware for the missiles’ use on the USAF’s F-35 aircraft.
Israel to equip F-16I fleet with Elbit self-protection upgrade
The $80-million contract for the development and installation of the Advanced Self-Protection Suite on the F-16I further boosts Israeli Air Forces’ (IAF's) fleet survivability.
India officially welcomed as an observer on Eurodrone programme
The four-nation medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) programme includes France, Germany, Italy and Spain. India’s acceptance as an observer is the second addition to the programme, following Japan in 2023.