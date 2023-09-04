DSEI 2023: Ukraine war drives AI development to fight GPS jamming

Bavovna AI has been conducting trials in Poland with several UAVs by integrating existing and legacy systems such as inertial measurement units (IMU), inertial dead reckoning and old navigation methods.

Key to the operation is the Bavovna Core Navigation Kit which is an 800g system contained in an EMI-protected box which includes IMU and AI-powered flight control.

Platforms used in the trials include Aurelia 6X, a larger undisclosed aircraft and the tilt-wing Defender from start-up company RadioBird, a Polish company founded by Ukrainians.

The company also said there is a pipeline of ten other implementations in aerial and non-aerial UVs. Trials were conducted with a fourth UAS but the results were described by the company as sub-optimal.

A Bavovna executive said the company was working with a subset of AI to create the effects it desired, specifically machine learning (ML) and a subset of that, deep learning (DL).

‘DL involves using a deep neural network, this massive decision tree, you give [the UAS] a goal, then you give it a bunch of data, you don’t tell it how to solve the problem you just tell it what the solution is and you reward it if it gets it right and disreward it when it gets it wrong, and it decides how it solves this problem within the parameters,’ the executive said.

‘It is inertial navigation with a DL algorithm that sits on top of it that can analyse all these different modes of data that are coming in from all these different sensors, and make sense of that data without being connected to any user, without being connected to any satellite or remote control, doing all this on its own.’

Trials have included providing the UAS with a flight plan to be flown autonomously without remote control, GPS, communications or other support, collect intelligence and return. Where possible, GPS can be used when secure and available, however, the basic mission is to fly in GPS-denied environments with the accuracy of satellite navigation.

The RadioBird Defender has completed 16 flights and 30 hours of flying with Bavovna's AI system. (Photo: Bavovna)

Testing began in Poland in June and is ongoing as part of an effort to inform the operation of individual platforms. The company states it is achieving relative accuracy of 2.5% and is aiming to improve on this.

Bavovna would not discuss details of operations using the undisclosed platform and testing has only recently started with Aurelia X6 with successful take-off and landing and a short flight of 3.2km

The executive said that as of mid-August, the RadioBird Defender has completed 16 flights and 30 hours of flying which provided ‘useful information to the drone manufacturer, [allowing them to] make some changes and fine-tune the UAV'.

‘The end users have indicated demand for thousands of [Defenders]. The order is in production and we are on track for delivery of the first batch.’

The company stated that it is training X6 UAS for fully autonomous navigation for a complete flight plan with a target of <2% relative error for sophisticated trajectories, and is investigating uses of the platform for SIGINT and surveillance as well mine detection and other operations.

In terms of a heavier UAV, roles would include mine detection using visual, IR, ground-penetrating radar and other sensors and heavy payload delivery and surveillance in-theatre. Additionally, work is ongoing into the possibility of using IR to detect unexploded munitions with UAS, especially cluster bombs, a role which is likely to become more important post-war.

