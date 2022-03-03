Ukraine gains combat-ready TB2 reinforcements

The Ukrainian military has put its Bayraktar TB2s to good use against invading Russian forces. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

A new batch of combat-ready Bayraktar TB2s has arrived in Ukraine for use against invading Russian forces, the Ukrainian MoD announced on 2 March.

The Ukrainian MoD revealed on 2 March that ‘a new batch’ of Bayraktar TB2 strike UAVs have arrived in the country and ‘are ready for combat use now’ against attacking Russian forces.

The exact number of new UAVs remains unknown. The Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian Navy had a combined total of at least 12 TB2s at their disposal before the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

Verified social media footage has been posted since then of various TB2 strikes on Russian armour, logistics units and other equipment.

Meanwhile, the Akinci B HALE UAS developed by Baykar Defence completed its first flight while fitted with twin 750hp turboprop engines, CEO Haluk Bayraktar announced via social media on 2 March.

He added that an Akinci C fitted with two 950hp engines ‘will soon be in the skies’.

Bayraktar also announced that two export contracts have been signed for the Akinci platform. He did not identify the customers but Shephard Defence Insight has named Ukraine and Poland as the most likely candidates.