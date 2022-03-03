Ukraine gains combat-ready TB2 reinforcements

Romanian air defence weakened by groundings after Lancer and Puma crashes
Almost 60% of the Romanian fixed-wing combat aircraft fleet is grounded pending an investigation into the fatal crash of a MiG-21 Lancer on 2 March.
The Ukrainian MoD revealed on 2 March that ‘a new batch’ of Bayraktar TB2 strike UAVs have arrived in the country and ‘are ready for combat use now’ against attacking Russian forces.
The exact number of new UAVs remains unknown. The Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian Navy had a combined total of at least 12 TB2s at their disposal before the Russian invasion began on 24 February.
Verified social media footage has been posted since then of various TB2 strikes on Russian armour, logistics units and other equipment.
Meanwhile, the Akinci B HALE UAS developed by Baykar Defence completed its first flight while fitted with twin 750hp turboprop engines, CEO Haluk Bayraktar announced via social media on 2 March.
He added that an Akinci C fitted with two 950hp engines ‘will soon be in the skies’.
Bayraktar also announced that two export contracts have been signed for the Akinci platform. He did not identify the customers but Shephard Defence Insight has named Ukraine and Poland as the most likely candidates.
Welcome to Episode 3 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
ALQ-251 RFCM systems aboard AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft are designed to protect against EW systems and radar-guided weapons in contested environments.
The contract between the Italian Air Force, Avio Aero, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin for C-130J support has been approved.
BAE Systems and the US Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office have reported a successful MUM-T test flight.
The Malaysian Army is preparing to deploy its new MD 530G light attack helicopters after the delayed delivery of the six aircraft.