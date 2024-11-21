To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Analysis: UK government goes on decommissioning spree to balance defence budget

Analysis: UK government goes on decommissioning spree to balance defence budget

21st November 2024 - 10:52 GMT | by Tony Fyler, Lucy Powell in London and Swansea

RSS

HMS Albion heads into the sunset, alongside other vessels and equipment. (Photo: MoD)

UK defence secretary John Healey has announced the cancellation and decommissioning of naval and air force platforms to enable the government to “re-invest money in the armed forces” ahead of the upcoming Strategic Defence Review.

The UK government will expedite the decommissioning of significant tranches of air and naval vessels and equipment in a bid to claw back £500 million (US$632 million) over the course of the next five years.

UK defence secretary John Healey told the House of Commons that the strategic decommissioning would free up funds that would then be re-invested in the armed forces, to help the government meet its spending target of 2.5% of GDP on defence.

Almost immediately on being elected in July 2024, the Labour-led government instigated a comprehensive Strategic Defence Review, which is not expected to report

