Analysis: UK government goes on decommissioning spree to balance defence budget

The UK government will expedite the decommissioning of significant tranches of air and naval vessels and equipment in a bid to claw back £500 million (US$632 million) over the course of the next five years.

UK defence secretary John Healey told the House of Commons that the strategic decommissioning would free up funds that would then be re-invested in the armed forces, to help the government meet its spending target of 2.5% of GDP on defence.

Almost immediately on being elected in July 2024, the Labour-led government instigated a comprehensive Strategic Defence Review, which is not expected to report