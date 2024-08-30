UK Strategic Defence Review asks public for views on future defence directions

The UK government has opened up its Strategic Defence Review to evidence from interested parties and individuals. The review will shape the future defence priorities and postures of the nation as far out as 2050. The UK Ministry of Defence has described the process as a “root and branch” review of the UK’s defence postures and expenditure since it was announced in July 2024, meaning very little will likely remain unthinkable.

The government is new, having won a general election on 4 July 2024, and represents the first change of the party in power for 14 years. As such, it has