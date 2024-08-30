To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK Strategic Defence Review asks public for views on future defence directions

30th August 2024 - 10:59 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

The UK defence industry is to get its say on the country’s Strategic Defence Review. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Diliff, CC BY-SA 2.5)

Currently serving military personnel, veterans, industry and academia have been invited to submit evidence to shape the UK’s future defence postures and spending.

The UK government has opened up its Strategic Defence Review to evidence from interested parties and individuals. The review will shape the future defence priorities and postures of the nation as far out as 2050. The UK Ministry of Defence has described the process as a “root and branch” review of the UK’s defence postures and expenditure since it was announced in July 2024, meaning very little will likely remain unthinkable.

The government is new, having won a general election on 4 July 2024, and represents the first change of the party in power for 14 years. As such, it has

