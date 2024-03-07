UK GCAP fighter effort can only survive if more funds are allocated, expert warns

Industry and the UK MoD should be “much more honest” about the actual costs of UK military procurement programmes upfront when it comes to programmes like the triliteral Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a think tank expert has warned. Ensuring strict adherence to the fighter jet’s service entry date is imperative to prevent Japan, a key partner in the project, from walking away.

A parliamentary hearing on 6 March highlighted the persistent problem of unrealistic cost estimations and delayed schedules affecting the UK's defence procurement efforts – issues that could be mitigated with more transparent planning.

Professor Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow for