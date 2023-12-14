GCAP alliance signs treaty for sixth-generation fighter and establishes UK as programme HQ

Italy, Japan and the UK have signed an international treaty to agree on the development of a next-generation supersonic stealthy fighter, marking an important stage of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

The agreement came 12 months after the three nations established the GCAP collaboration and only three months after the signing of a trilateral Collaboration Agreement to deliver the concept phase requirements of the next-generation combat aircraft for the effort.

Called Tempest in the UK, the ambition is for a sixth-generation fighter to begin replacing the Royal Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoons by 2035.

‘Our world-leading combat aircraft programme