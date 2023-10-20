Two ready to tango in South Korean helicopter competition

Two contenders have been eagerly awaiting South Korea’s release of an RfP for a predicted quantity of 18 helicopters for the country’s special forces.

The two contenders for the Special Operations Heavy Helicopter programme are Boeing with its CH-47F Chinook and Sikorsky with the CH-53K King Stallion. Both were promoting their respective offerings at Seoul ADEX 2023.

South Korea completed a feasibility study phase last year. In April, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved the helicopter programme with a budget of KRW3.7 trillion (US$2.7 billion) from 2024–31.

John Kim, international business development for defense, space and security at Boeing Korea, said