Turkiye's Roketsan makes pioneering launch of cruise missile from Akinci drone

On May 12, Turkish missile manufacturer Roketsan fired a Çakir mini-cruise missile from an Akinci UAV at the Sinop test range.

The head of Turkiye's Defence Industry Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir, was first to announce the test by posting a video, but neither the company nor the SSB have disclosed details of the trial, such as the target type or range.

The Akinci was flying at an altitude of nearly 23,000ft when the missile was launched.

Demir emphasised in a tweet that the missile was 'fired with an indigenous engine with all critical components and hit the target with pinpoint accuracy'.

The test is also believed