Turkey completes first AESA radar flight test on F-16 Ozgur with drone trials imminent “within days”

Turkish defence manufacturer Aselsan’s MURAD active electronically scanned array (AESA) fire control radar has made its maiden flight with the F-16 Ozgur. Aselsan revealed the test flight in a video posted on social media platform X, adding that the first flight with the Akinci UAS was “days away”.

As Turkey pushes forward in its pursuit of indigenous defence technologies, the integration of the MURAD radar represented a leap forward in its air combat capabilities.

Aselsan has been developing the MURAD radar since 2019 to be integrated into the Turkish Air Force’s Akinci, the F-16 and TF-X Kaan fighter jets. In the