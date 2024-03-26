Turkey completes first AESA radar flight test on F-16 Ozgur with drone trials imminent “within days”
Turkish defence manufacturer Aselsan’s MURAD active electronically scanned array (AESA) fire control radar has made its maiden flight with the F-16 Ozgur. Aselsan revealed the test flight in a video posted on social media platform X, adding that the first flight with the Akinci UAS was “days away”.
As Turkey pushes forward in its pursuit of indigenous defence technologies, the integration of the MURAD radar represented a leap forward in its air combat capabilities.
Aselsan has been developing the MURAD radar since 2019 to be integrated into the Turkish Air Force’s Akinci, the F-16 and TF-X Kaan fighter jets. In the
Saab charts course for next-gen Swedish fighter
Studies on future fighters conducted by Saab and the FMV will aim to explore technologies and operational concepts, including crewed and uncrewed systems.
First three MH-60R naval helicopters join Hellenic Navy
Greece has strengthened its naval prowess with the formal induction of the first three Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.
India’s crisis deepens over ‘urgent’ need for mid-air refuellers
The Indian Air Force had said that it required 18 fuellers if the branch wanted to extend the range of its growing fleet.
South Korean KF-21 Boramae fighter achieves aerial refuelling milestone
The successful completion of the first aerial refuelling trial for South Korea's indigenous KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype has marked a leap forward in its development.