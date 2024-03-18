Baykar’s Akıncı UCAV completes live firing trials over the Black Sea

The Bayraktar Akıncı, a high-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) from Turkish defence company Baykar, recently underwent a series of live firing trials during which it showcased its operational capabilities with various guided munitions.

During the trials which took place last week, Akıncı launched IHA-122 supersonic missiles on 13 and 15 March, hitting targets accurately from a distance of 55km. Developed by Roketsan, the IHA-122 missile offers high precision and rapid firepower support, derived from its ground-launched counterpart, the TRG-122.

On March 14, Akıncı conducted live firings with two smart munitions of the MAM family, MAM-T