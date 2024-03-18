Baykar’s Akıncı UCAV completes live firing trials over the Black Sea
The Bayraktar Akıncı, a high-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) from Turkish defence company Baykar, recently underwent a series of live firing trials during which it showcased its operational capabilities with various guided munitions.
During the trials which took place last week, Akıncı launched IHA-122 supersonic missiles on 13 and 15 March, hitting targets accurately from a distance of 55km. Developed by Roketsan, the IHA-122 missile offers high precision and rapid firepower support, derived from its ground-launched counterpart, the TRG-122.
On March 14, Akıncı conducted live firings with two smart munitions of the MAM family, MAM-T
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Iranian UAV threat leaves Israel’s defence industry searching for answers
Iran has continued to invest heavily in its drone-building capacity, supplying Russia and Iranian proxies throughout the Middle East, leading defence experts in Israel to call for more defensive solutions be developed to deter the threat from UAVs.
-
Emgepron and Tidewise team up to develop first ‘made-in-Brazil’ USV
Brazil's Emgepron and Tidewise have partnered to construct the Suppressor unmanned surface vessel by 2025 amid potential interest from the Brazilian Navy.
-
Autonomous navigation drives UUVs proliferation in the Indo-Pacific
The US Department of Defence has teamed up with Anduril Industries to develop advanced AI-driven long-range uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), countering China’s escalating UUV advancements.
-
Israel’s SpearUAV positions Viper loitering munitions for tactical and strategic functions
SpearUAV’s Viper family of loitering munitions has been developed to provide effects across multiple domains.
-
UK unveils $5.7 billion uncrewed systems plan with an eye on Ukraine
The UK has outlined a strategy on how it will spend billions of dollars on uncrewed systems over the next decade as it transitions to a more mixed force of crewed and uncrewed platforms.
-
Singapore Airshow 2024: Interest in Rafael’s Spike FireFly has increased after combat use in Gaza
The Spike FireFly saw operational use in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 2023 which has led to increased interest in the loitering munition.