TRD expands its reach beyond Southeast Asia

30th November 2021 - 02:10 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

TRD unveiled its Orion-I Mini solution at AUSA in October. (TRD)

TRD in Singapore is riding the crest of a wave of demand for C-UAS solutions.

The Singaporean company TRD, whose counter-UAS equipment is used in every one of the 11 nations in Southeast Asia, recently attended the AUSA exhibition in the US as it seeks to widen its market footprint.

At that show, TRD launched its Orion-I Mini, a portable full-suite C-UAS solution comprising a 3D radar, advanced radio frequency with UAS telemetry decoding capability, advanced EO/IR camera and multiple-band smart jammer mounted together on a coaxial pan tilt.

The Orion-I Mini weighs less than 150kg, and it can be fully integrated with TRD’s C2 system, with auto-detect and slewing capabilities.

The company recently …

