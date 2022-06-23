Thai army procures second-hand UH-60As from US

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has procured nine refurbished ex-US Army UH-60A utility helicopters to replace its UH-1H fleet, which is being retired after more than 50 years of service.

On 27 May, the Army Transportation Department announced the procurement of the helicopters.

This phase 2 utility helicopter programme, with all necessary components and two hangars, has a budget of THB3.17 billion ($90.8 million).

Currently, the RTA has 15 UH-60A/L/M helicopters in the 9th Aviation Battalion, Army Aviation Centre in Lopburi Province.

The RTA began operating its first UH-60L in 2002, acquiring ten units. One crashed, and afterwards, three newer