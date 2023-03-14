Taiwan expands its UAV inventory to meet future threats

Taiwan’s policy of developing autonomous systems has become more aggressive over the past two years, as evidenced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) displaying five upgraded UAV platforms in Taichung this week.

One new UAV was the Albatross II, a larger version with a different appearance compared to the Albatross I. It will be tasked with maritime surveillance and reconnaissance missions thanks to its 300+km range and 16h endurance.

The Albatross II’s FLIR payload is mounted farther forward towards the nose, as the original belly position has been taken by what is believed to be