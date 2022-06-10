Norway terminates NH90 helicopter contract, seeks full compensation

The Norwegian government has announced the termination of its NH90 NFH helicopter contract with NHIndustries, and Oslo will seek 'full restitution of all funds and assets' exchanged between both parties.

'Regrettably we have reached the conclusion that no matter how many hours our technicians work, and how many parts we order, it will never make the NH90 capable of meeting the requirements of the Norwegian Armed Forces,' said the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) in a 10 June statement.

'The Agency will now begin preparations to return the helicopters along with any spares and equipment received. It will also request a