Sweden contracts Saab for continued Gripen C/D support

Ukraine: an ugly truth
The way in which Russia has gone about invading Ukraine defies logic and leaves military analysts with more questions than answers.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has awarded a SEK500 million (almost $53 million) contract to Saab to enhance and ensure the continued operation of Swedish JAS 39 Gripen C/D.
The purpose of the contract is to fulfil the Swedish Armed Force’s need to maintain the operational capabilities of Gripen C/D up to 2035.
The development is also done to further ensure a cost-effective solution regarding the platform’s construction, design and procurement.
This order represents a continuation of Saab’s efforts to maintain the Swedish Gripen fleet. Last April, the company received a contract extension worth SEK1.6 billion (almost $169 million) for a similar purpose.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Sweden currently operates 95 Gripen C/D. Other operators of the fourth-generation multirole fighter include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Sweden and Thailand.
While Sweden plans to keep its Gripen C/D fleet in service until 2035, the nation placed an order for 60 Gripen E/F in 2013, which just entered serial delivery phase last November.
The way in which Russia has gone about invading Ukraine defies logic and leaves military analysts with more questions than answers.
India is fast-tracking development of loitering munitions for the army, with an EoI exercise under way and recent testing of various types.
Elbit Systems demonstrates its dual-propulsion Skylark 3 Hybrid system at RAF Upavon on Wiltshire.
The second successful test flight of the HAWC missile fails to obscure patchy progress overall in US hypersonic programmes.
The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.
India will buy JDAM ER bomb kits from the US for the first time.