Sweden contracts Saab for continued Gripen C/D support

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has awarded a SEK500 million (almost $53 million) contract to Saab to enhance and ensure the continued operation of Swedish JAS 39 Gripen C/D.

The purpose of the contract is to fulfil the Swedish Armed Force’s need to maintain the operational capabilities of Gripen C/D up to 2035.

The development is also done to further ensure a cost-effective solution regarding the platform’s construction, design and procurement.

This order represents a continuation of Saab’s efforts to maintain the Swedish Gripen fleet. Last April, the company received a contract extension worth SEK1.6 billion (almost $169 million) for a similar purpose.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Sweden currently operates 95 Gripen C/D. Other operators of the fourth-generation multirole fighter include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Sweden and Thailand.

While Sweden plans to keep its Gripen C/D fleet in service until 2035, the nation placed an order for 60 Gripen E/F in 2013, which just entered serial delivery phase last November.