Saab’s Gripen E enters serial delivery phase

A Gripen E fighter takes flight. (Photo: Saab)

Saab has made significant progress on its leading fighter programme.

Saab has announced that the company’s Gripen E single-seat fighter jet programme has moved to a serial delivery phase for both the Brazilian and Swedish air forces.

During a 24 November meeting between Saab and authorities from Brazil and Sweden, the manufacturer presented the first six serial production Gripen E aircraft – split between four platforms for Brazil and two for Sweden.

Delegations from both countries were also involved in ‘joint activities’ discussions on the Gripen programme, said Saab in a company statement.

Those in attendance included Gen. Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, commander of the Brazilian Air Force and Maj. Gen. Carl-Johan Edström, commander of the Swedish Air Force.

‘During the visit to Saab, several serial production and test aircraft were presented to the authorities, who also had the opportunity to test the new Gripen mission trainer simulator and to view an air display with both Swedish and Brazilian Gripen aircraft,’ confirmed the manufacturer.

Figures from Shephard’s Defence Insight show that Brazil has ordered 36 Gripen E/F aircraft, the first 13 of which are to be built in Sweden with production then transferring to a Saab facility near Sao Paulo.

Sweden signed off on an order for 60 of the jets in 2013.

Saab has also offered Finland 64 Gripen E and two GlobalEye aircraft for the country’s HX acquisition, with a production contract set to be awarded in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.