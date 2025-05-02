To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • StormShroud enters service with UK RAF to suppress enemy air defences

StormShroud enters service with UK RAF to suppress enemy air defences

2nd May 2025 - 17:08 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

StormShroud has been rushed into service to support RAF fighters. (Photo: Leonardo)

StormShroud is designed to support UK Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35B and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft by providing suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD). It is built around the Tekever AR3 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) and Leonardo BriteStorm electronic warfare (EW) jammer payload.

The StormShroud SEAD UAS has been accepted into service by the UK RAF, described by the force as the first of a new family of Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) which “will revolutionise the RAF’s advantage in the most contested battlespaces”.

The platform for StormShroud is the Tekever AR3 which will carry Leonardo UK’s BriteStorm EW payload which features radar jamming capability that disrupts enemy air defence systems.

BriteStorm works by using Leonardo’s Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) technology to detect and evaluate the electronic warfare threat environment and then choose the most relevant countermeasure technique.

Depending on the circumstances, BriteStorm

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

