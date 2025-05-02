StormShroud enters service with UK RAF to suppress enemy air defences
The StormShroud SEAD UAS has been accepted into service by the UK RAF, described by the force as the first of a new family of Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) which “will revolutionise the RAF’s advantage in the most contested battlespaces”.
The platform for StormShroud is the Tekever AR3 which will carry Leonardo UK’s BriteStorm EW payload which features radar jamming capability that disrupts enemy air defence systems.
BriteStorm works by using Leonardo’s Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) technology to detect and evaluate the electronic warfare threat environment and then choose the most relevant countermeasure technique.
Depending on the circumstances, BriteStorm
