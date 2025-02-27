To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Spain acquires Skydio’s X10D in €18 million deal

27th February 2025 - 13:10 GMT | by Matty Todhunter

RSS

The X10D features a high level of autonomy and high-resolution visual and radiometric thermal cameras. (Photo: Skydio)

Skydio has been contracted by Spain’s Ministry of Defence to supply the Skydio 10D ﻿rotary-wing UAV to the Spanish Armed Forces. The contact is likely related to the Spanish Army’s modernisation efforts which has been enshrined in the Fuerza 35 project.

Skydio will supply the X10D UAV to the Spanish Army in partnership with Paukner Group. The deal worth €18 million (US$18.7 million) will see Skydio deploy the UAV for various missions, including force protection, reconnaissance, facility security, crowd control, target acquisition and command post support.

Adam Bry, CEO and co-founder at Skydio, said that Skydio was “honoured to support the Spanish Armed Forces with Skydio’s most advanced drone platform”. 

Despite no mention of it in Skydio’s statement, the contract award appears linked to the Spanish Army’s broader Fuerza 35 project, a modernisation initiative to create and maintain an effective force by forming flexible and

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight.

Read full bio

