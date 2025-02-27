Spain acquires Skydio’s X10D in €18 million deal

Skydio will supply the X10D UAV to the Spanish Army in partnership with Paukner Group. The deal worth €18 million (US$18.7 million) will see Skydio deploy the UAV for various missions, including force protection, reconnaissance, facility security, crowd control, target acquisition and command post support.

Adam Bry, CEO and co-founder at Skydio, said that Skydio was “honoured to support the Spanish Armed Forces with Skydio’s most advanced drone platform”.

Despite no mention of it in Skydio’s statement, the contract award appears linked to the Spanish Army’s broader Fuerza 35 project, a modernisation initiative to create and maintain an effective force by forming flexible and