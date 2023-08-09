Software upgrade to French Reaper UAVs allows for operations over home territory
The 2408 software version allows for the implementation of new armament and communications-intelligence capabilities. The trials were carried out by the country’s military aviation expertise centre as well as the DGA Flight Test Center of Expertise and Test and were supported by the French Air and Space Force.
The test flights were accompanied by two Dassault Rafale multirole fighter jets and it is expected all French Reapers will be upgraded to the v2408 software by the end of 2023. Importantly, the upgrade will allow the aircraft to operate from and over French territory as well as train on French soil with limited constraints.
The first French Block 5 aircraft was delivered in January 2020 but remained inactive because it lacked flight clearance from the defence procurement agency DGA. It was not until March that the first flight of a Block 5 Reaper occurred, with the first operational mission being conducted in May 2021.
Related Articles
General Atomics to work on French Reapers
French Reapers prepare to add hitting power in Africa
US approves MQ-9 Reaper follow-on support sale to France
France has deployed its armed Reapers to Niger and it was reported in May last year that a Block 1 variant crashed as it was preparing to land at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey. It was diverted away from the airport. Five years earlier another French reaper crashed in Niger after operations in Mali.
In August 2021 France’s Ministry of Armed Forces reported that a French Block 5 Reaper dropped a GBU-12 laser-guided bomb for the first time in the Sahel region as part of Operation Barkhane.
More from Air Warfare
-
Poland receives first AW101 anti-submarine helicopter
Leonardo has delivered the first of four AW101 Merlin maritime helicopters to Poland.
-
US Navy's next-generation high-speed missile might not be hypersonic
Concepts for new missiles for the US Navy (USN) are being finalised under the Hypersonic Air-Launched Offensive Anti-Surface Weapon (HALO) programme.
-
Leonardo AW249 prototype performs tests in Spain
The aircraft carrying out hot weather tests in Spain represents the second iteration of the AW249 NEES Fenice attack helicopter.
-
Australia receives its first UH-60M Black Hawks
Sikorsky has been extremely rapid in delivering Black Hawks to Australia, with the first two already handed over.
-
Northrop Grumman opens new hypersonic propulsion facility
Northrop Grumman has opened a hypersonic capability centre (HCC) in Elkton, Maryland, to produce advanced propulsion solutions that can power hypersonic missiles beyond Mach 5, the company announced on 3 August.
-
Chinese balloon affair prompts lawmakers' push on Pentagon to improve air and sea detection
The US Senate Committee on Appropriations has proposed an additional $293.5 million for new and upgraded radars plus communications equipment to protect the US homeland.