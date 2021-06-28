To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

French Reapers prepare to add hitting power in Africa

28th June 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy

RSS

On 5 June 2021, a Reaper flew a mission from France in support of the EU Mediterranean maritime security operation Irini. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.

The French Air and Space Force is poised in July 2021 to put GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs into service on three of its Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper UAVs deployed to Niger in support of Operation Barkhane.

The 33rd Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Attack Wing (SRAW) operates 12 Reaper UAVs. Six are Block 1 aircraft (one of which has been leased since 2020 to make up for the loss of another Block 1 in 2018 to a crash shortly before landing) and the other six are Block 5s. 

The first Block 5 system was delivered in January 2020 but remained ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users