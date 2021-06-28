French Reapers prepare to add hitting power in Africa

The French Air and Space Force is poised in July 2021 to put GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs into service on three of its Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper UAVs deployed to Niger in support of Operation Barkhane.

The 33rd Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Attack Wing (SRAW) operates 12 Reaper UAVs. Six are Block 1 aircraft (one of which has been leased since 2020 to make up for the loss of another Block 1 in 2018 to a crash shortly before landing) and the other six are Block 5s.

The first Block 5 system was delivered in January 2020 but remained ...