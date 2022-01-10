US approves MQ-9 Reaper follow-on support sale to France

Asian attack helicopter programmes prove less than straightforward
There are several ongoing attack helicopter programmes in Asia, but they are not all proceeding smoothly.
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS to the Government of France for MQ-9 Reaper follow-on contractor logistics support and related equipment with an estimated value of $300 million.
The follow-on equipment stipulated includes aircraft components, spares and accessories, training equipment and simulator software.
The contractor logistics support includes software and software support services, repair and return, US government and contractor provided engineering, technical and logistical support services and other related elements.
The principal contractor will be General Atomics and there are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with the sale.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, France initially requested the purchase of 16 Reapers in 2013, the number was later reduced to 12 MQ-9s.
The final six aircraft are Block 5 configuration, the first of which was delivered to France in January 2020 but remained inactive until March, its first operational mission was conducted in May 2021.
There are several ongoing attack helicopter programmes in Asia, but they are not all proceeding smoothly.
Smart Shooter has unveiled its newest Smash fire control system, the Smash Dragon.
Being smaller, the BrahMos-NG currently in development will be able to be carried by a wider range of fighters than the full-size BrahMos.
The Indian Navy is beginning practical tests of foreign aircraft as it seeks a new carrier-borne fighter. First up is the Rafale.
Norway has retired its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, which have been in service since 1980, as its new F-35s join the country's air force.
JV to provide performance-based logistics for 228 tiltrotor aircraft.