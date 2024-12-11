Slovakia eyes C-390 Millennium aircraft purchase in early 2025
Embraer has announced Slovakia’s intention to purchase three C-390 Millennium transport aircraft in January 2025, following a visit to Brazil by the Slovak Minister of Defence.
The Slovak MoD also signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Brazilian MoD during the visit, signalling efforts for deeper industrial cooperation between the two countries.
President and CEO of Embraer defence and security, Bosco da Costa Junior said: “We are confident that the C-390 is the most suitable aircraft to meet the needs of the Slovak Air Force.”
Related Articles
First KC-390 Millennium lands in Hungary with official handover pending
Sweden selects Embraer’s C-390 Millennium as ties deepen with Brazil
According to Embraer, the Slovak MoD acknowledged that the C-390 Millennium was good fit for Slovakia’s future military transport requirements. At present, the Slovak Air Force operates the Czech L-410 aircraft and the C-27J, an Italian medium transport aircraft, the latter of which was delivered in 2017 and 2018.
The purchase, should it go ahead, would make Slovakia the sixth NATO nation to add Embraer’s multi-mission aircraft to its fleet. It will join other nations, including Portugal and Hungary where the C-390 is already in operation, to other orders from Czech Republic, Sweden and the Netherlands.
Embraer previously announced that it expected the annual C-390 production to reach 12 aircraft by 2030. According to Defence Insight, it is estimated that the aircraft has a flyaway cost of around US$102 million.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Elbit to deliver EW self-protection suites for a European country’s C-390 and H225M aircraft
The system to be installed includes a digital radar warning receiver, infra-red missile warning system, laser warning system, countermeasure dispenser system and DIRCM (Directed Infrared Countermeasure) system.
-
German Armed Forces’ H145s get L3Harris sensor system upgrade
L3Harris Technologies has provided its WESCAM MX-15D electro-optical/infrared sensor systems to the German Armed Forces’ new H145 helicopters.
-
Air Warfare Review 2024: Budget cuts and delays fail to dampen modernisation efforts in 2024
From major platform upgrades, high-value contract wins and programme delays, Shephard reported on a mixed year for air warfare in 2024, as geopolitical tensions rose across Europe and the Middle East.