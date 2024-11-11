Sweden selects Embraer’s C-390 Millennium as ties deepen with Brazil

Sweden’s Ministry of Defence has selected Embraer’s C-390 Millennium as its new tactical cargo aircraft, marking the first acquisition of the aircraft in Scandinavia. Sweden now joins other NATO countries as the sixth country to select this aircraft, alongside Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Portugal and Hungary.

Bosco Da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defence & Security said: “Embraer is honoured with this selection by Sweden. After several European NATO countries selected the C-390, this decision is a testimony that this multi-mission aircraft represents a tremendous operational capability upgrade compared to previous generation tactical transport aircraft.”

Sweden’s selection of the C-390 follows on from the failed attempt by the country in 2023 to buy second-hand platforms to replace its ageing fleet of C-130Hs. In April 2023, Saab and Embraer signed an MoU for closer collaboration on the JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jet – of which Brazil currently has eight – while Embraer offered its C-390 Millennium for consideration.

Furthermore, according to the Swedish Government, Sweden and Brazil have now deepened this cooperation with a Letter of Intent, with Brazil planning to extend its contract on JAS 39 Gripen E by 25% alongside Sweden’s C-390 selection.

As noted on Shephard Defence Insight, in July 2024, Swedish Air Force Commander Major General Jonas Wikman noted that the country would soon decide on a C-130 replacement, which would be a "political decision" between the C-130 and C-390.

While an official number of C-390s selected has not been disclosed by Embraer, in September 2023, Brazilian Defence Minister Jose Mucio told reporters that Brazil would be looking at the sale of three or four C-390 aircraft to Sweden.

Although Mucio stated that the programme could entail three to four platforms, Shephard believed that Stockholm's requirement could seat around five to six aircraft.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

KC-390 (Brazil)

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

KC-390/C-390 Millennium