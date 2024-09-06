Hungarian Air Force takes ownership of its first C-390 Millennium
Embraer has delivered the Hungarian Air Force its first C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft. The aircraft will be the first model of its kind to be equipped with a roll-on/roll-off Intensive Care Unit, allowing for faster, more effective humanitarian and medevac missions.
The delivery makes Hungary only the second C-390 operator within the NATO alliance. It will enhance the Hungarian Air Force’s capabilities across a broad range of military and civilian mission profiles including medical evacuation, humanitarian support, search and rescue, cargo and troop transport, precision cargo airdrop, paratrooper operations and air-to-air refuelling.
The C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) than similar medium-sized military transport aircraft and can fly up to 470 knots.
The air-to-air-refuelling version of the C-390, the KC-390, can both give and receive fuel in mid-air, assuming a second KC-390 is available to feed it fuel from pods installed under its wings.
The current fleet of C-390 aircraft operating in the world, including those within the Brazilian Air Force and the Portuguese Air Force, has accumulated more than 14,000 flight hours, with a mission capable rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%.
Hungary’s minister of defence Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky said the C-390 would give the Hungarian Air Force unprecedented capabilities in military air transport.
“It is in Hungary's security interest to have strong, well-equipped, modern defence forces, and we are working on that,” he remarked.
