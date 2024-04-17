Singapore’s H225M and CH-47F helicopters attain full operational capability

Singapore has declared its Airbus Helicopters H225M medium-lift and Boeing CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters fully operational in a ceremony on 11 April at Sembawang Air Base.

Prior to the declaration of Full Operational Capability, both helicopters have already been involved in a number of exercises and real-world missions – in the form of search and rescue operations – both locally and overseas.

The selection of both helicopters was announced by Singapore’s Ministry of Defence in November 2016, with initial deliveries commencing in early 2021. While no numbers were disclosed, the observation of tail numbers confirms that 16 of each