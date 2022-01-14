Singapore brings home additional batches of helicopters

Singapore has bolstered its helicopter lift capability after receiving additional Airbus Helicopters H225M and Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters this week. It is understood that two of each were ferried on chartered An-124s, with the H225Ms arriving on 11 January and the CH-47Fs three days later.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence announced the selection of both helicopters in November 2016. No numbers have been disclosed, although it is believed the orders comprise 16 of each type.

The newly delivered H225Ms joined three aircraft delivered in March 2021. These helicopters have been undertaking operational test and crew training assignments. The Republic of Singapore …