Singapore brings home additional batches of helicopters

Israel must wait while Egypt upgrades Apaches
Egypt seems to have stolen a march on Israel with a plan to upgrade its AH-64D Apache helicopters to the AH-64E Guardian standard.
Singapore has bolstered its helicopter lift capability after receiving additional Airbus Helicopters H225M and Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters this week. It is understood that two of each were ferried on chartered An-124s, with the H225Ms arriving on 11 January and the CH-47Fs three days later.
Singapore’s Ministry of Defence announced the selection of both helicopters in November 2016. No numbers have been disclosed, although it is believed the orders comprise 16 of each type.
The newly delivered H225Ms joined three aircraft delivered in March 2021. These helicopters have been undertaking operational test and crew training assignments. The Republic of Singapore …
The Chinook has served in every RAF campaign of the past 40 years. But in Afghanistan, it faced greater pressure than ever before.
With its 70mm rocket stocks exhausted, Germany has ordered the FZ209 MOD 2.
Sixteen NH90 TTHs are destined for Qatar by 2025, along with a dozen naval variants.
The Israeli Air Force fleet of AS565 helicopters is temporarily inactive.
France has officially signed off on a huge helicopter order.