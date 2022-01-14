To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore brings home additional batches of helicopters

14th January 2022 - 20:44 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

RSS

The delivery of two further RSAF H225Ms on 11 January brought the in-country fleet to five. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

Singapore has received new batches of helicopters from France and the US.

Singapore has bolstered its helicopter lift capability after receiving additional Airbus Helicopters H225M and Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters this week. It is understood that two of each were ferried on chartered An-124s, with the H225Ms arriving on 11 January and the CH-47Fs three days later.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence announced the selection of both helicopters in November 2016. No numbers have been disclosed, although it is believed the orders comprise 16 of each type.

The newly delivered H225Ms joined three aircraft delivered in March 2021. These helicopters have been undertaking operational test and crew training assignments. The Republic of Singapore …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

