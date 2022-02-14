Singapore Airshow 2022: H225M to boost Singapore SAR missions

Technodinamika develops satellite-guided cargo parachute
Juncker-DG-250 parachute can drop cargo from 26,200ft altitude to a landing error of no more than 100m, Rostec claims.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will soon enhance its SAR capability as it works towards operationalising its H225M platform.
Five of what is understood to be 16 helicopters – ordered in 2016 – have been delivered so far. These aircraft are flown by 125 Squadron from Sembawang Air Base.
Deliveries will continue in the months ahead, and the first H225M in a red-and-white SAR scheme is expected to be among these.
Singapore’s assigned aeronautical SAR region encompasses a mostly maritime area of 840,000km². The RSAF maintains a 24h alert response with one helicopter and its associated crew, call sign ‘Rescue
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Juncker-DG-250 parachute can drop cargo from 26,200ft altitude to a landing error of no more than 100m, Rostec claims.
BAE Systems achieved two major F-35 production milestones with delivery of vehicle management computers and active inceptor systems.
The USAF has stepped up efforts to replace a fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.
A future conflict between Russia and Ukraine could see KUB used as a defensive loitering munition in a form of aerial minefield against the Bayraktar TB2.
On the very same day that Indonesia's air force signed up for Rafale fighters, it received formal approval to buy F-15s from the US.
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?