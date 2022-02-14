Singapore Airshow 2022: H225M to boost Singapore SAR missions

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will soon enhance its SAR capability as it works towards operationalising its H225M platform.

Five of what is understood to be 16 helicopters – ordered in 2016 – have been delivered so far. These aircraft are flown by 125 Squadron from Sembawang Air Base.

Deliveries will continue in the months ahead, and the first H225M in a red-and-white SAR scheme is expected to be among these.

Singapore’s assigned aeronautical SAR region encompasses a mostly maritime area of 840,000km². The RSAF maintains a 24h alert response with one helicopter and its associated crew, call sign ‘Rescue