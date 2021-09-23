Singapore tests AI-powered command system

Boeing plans its first overseas aircraft assembly plant
Should the RAAF proceed with its Loyal Wingman programme, the unmanned aircraft will be built in Australia.
Singapore is currently trialling an improved Command and Control Information System (CCIS) at the command post of Exercise Forging Sabre, the aim being to shorten the sensor-shooter cycle and effectively assign resources for optimum strike results.
The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) used the AI- and data analytics-powered system in a previous iteration of the joint exercise. This year it is packed with a ‘smarter’ mission parameter function that recommends strike options while laying out various impacts and considerations in a hexagonal graph.
Developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Agency …
US may decide to procure the same AEW&C platform as its AUKUS partners, as a stopgap solution to replace the ageing E-3 Sentry.
AMRAAM offers an onboard active radar and an all-weather capability, providing a wide employment envelope and operational flexibility for operators.
US manufacturer Lockheed Martin claims to have slashed operating costs for its flagship F-35 platform, as it waits for a decision on two important fighter competitions.
New facility in St Louis will help Boeing meet USN requirement for more than 70 MQ-25 carrier-based unmanned refuelling aircraft.
Collins Aerospace obtains another order to provide NP2000 propellers for C-130H aircraft.