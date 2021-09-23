Singapore tests AI-powered command system

Singapore is currently trialling an improved Command and Control Information System (CCIS) at the command post of Exercise Forging Sabre, the aim being to shorten the sensor-shooter cycle and effectively assign resources for optimum strike results.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) used the AI- and data analytics-powered system in a previous iteration of the joint exercise. This year it is packed with a ‘smarter’ mission parameter function that recommends strike options while laying out various impacts and considerations in a hexagonal graph.

Developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Agency …