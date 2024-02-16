To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore Airshow 2024: Stay ahead of developments with our Show Portal

16th February 2024 - 17:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Shephard will provide updates on the latest news, announcements and launches throughout the Singapore Airshow 2024.

The Singapore Airshow will return for its 2024 edition next week and Shephard will be there to provide our readers with the latest defence industry updates to come out of the biennial aerospace event.

Shephard’s reporters will be on the ground at Changi Exhibition Centre, where they will be speaking with the biggest names in aviation, as well as searching for the latest stories from one of Asia’s premier aviation events at a time when defence strategies remain a hot topic in the region and beyond.

The ninth edition of the Singapore Airshow has promised to offer a larger platform for industry leaders following two previous editions hindered by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the likes of Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Pratt & Whitney, Dassault, Thales, Saab and ST Engineering among the many global defence names set to be in attendance in 2024.

This year’s defence industry attendees will be expecting to hear major announcements from beyond air warfare defence helicopter and training sectors of the aviation industry, with unmanned vehicles and spaceflight set to play their biggest role in the event to date.

Make sure to bookmark our dedicated show portal to stay ahead of updates from the 2024 edition of the biennial aerospace exhibition and its supporting conference.

