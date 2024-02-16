Singapore Airshow 2024: Stay ahead of developments with our Show Portal
The Singapore Airshow will return for its 2024 edition next week and Shephard will be there to provide our readers with the latest defence industry updates to come out of the biennial aerospace event.
Shephard’s reporters will be on the ground at Changi Exhibition Centre, where they will be speaking with the biggest names in aviation, as well as searching for the latest stories from one of Asia’s premier aviation events at a time when defence strategies remain a hot topic in the region and beyond.
The ninth edition of the Singapore Airshow has promised to offer a larger platform for industry leaders following two previous editions hindered by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the likes of Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Pratt & Whitney, Dassault, Thales, Saab and ST Engineering among the many global defence names set to be in attendance in 2024.
This year’s defence industry attendees will be expecting to hear major announcements from beyond air warfare defence helicopter and training sectors of the aviation industry, with unmanned vehicles and spaceflight set to play their biggest role in the event to date.
Make sure to bookmark our dedicated show portal to stay ahead of updates from the 2024 edition of the biennial aerospace exhibition and its supporting conference.
More from Singapore Airshow 2024 | View all news
Exclusive: Germany ventures deeper into aircraft jamming capabilities within luWES programme
Germany's luWES programme has advanced with investigations into incorporating jamming capabilities into various aircraft types, including business jets, UAVs and other platforms.
Singapore Airshow 2024: Saab receives Gripen simulator display for Thailand and Brazil
The delivered display systems will be integrated into the Gripen simulators of the Royal Thai Air Force and the Brazilian Air Force.
Singapore Airshow 2024: Pratt & Whitney to continue South Korean F-15 and F-16 engine sustainment
South Korea’s DAPA has awarded Pratt & Whitney the third contract that will see the sustainment of the country's fighter fleet engines.
US Air Force advances with CJADC2 effort
The US Air Force has been working with several suppliers through the Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium to integrate its C2 capabilities with coalition forces’ structure.
Lockheed makes progress on TF-50 augmented reality project
Lockheed Martin and Red 6 have achieved Phase 1 integration of Red 6’s augmented reality training solution into the TF-50 simulator.