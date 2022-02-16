Singapore Airshow 2022: Steadicopter adds hybrid option for Black Eagle 50 UAS

Steadicopter’s Black Eagle 50H on display at the Singapore Airshow 2022. (Photo: author)

The hybrid Black Eagle 50H rotary-wing UAV introduced by Israel's Steadicopter increases endurance while maintaining payload capacity for ISR missions.

Israeli company Steadicopter, which specialises in rotary-wing uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), displayed its new hybrid-powered Black Eagle 50H helicopter at Singapore Airshow 2022.

Announced on February 8, the latest Black Eagle 50 variant is designed to combine the best aspects of the gasoline-powered 50 and electric 50E models.

The original Black Eagle 50 was in development for over a decade, with final configuration being unveiled in 2018. Steadicopter project manager Or Saf told Shephard that the model, which had a maximum take-off weight of 35kg and a 4h endurance, could only carry a 5kg payload. The company therefore realised that it had to scale up the payload to remain competitive in the market.

In developing the next model, the company decided on an electric powerplant to reduce the weight of the platform, enabling additional payload capacity. Introduced in September 2020, the Black Eagle 50E has an increased payload of 15kg but maximum airborne time was reduced to below 2h.

The Black Eagle 50H hybrid was then developed with increased endurance in mind. With the ability to switch between gasoline and electric propulsion, the 50H can remain aloft for up to 5h if running on the former. When tasked for covert operations, the drone can run in electric mode to stay silent. Due to the increased number of systems onboard, the 50H has a slightly reduced payload of 12kg.

For military applications, the Black Eagle 50 family supports a variety of interchangeable payloads comprising EO/IR, synthetic aperture radar and other intelligence-gathering sensors for missions such as ISTAR.

The small size of the Black Eagle gives the drone a minimal logistical footprint, requiring only a pilot and technician to deploy and operate. Flown from a ground station, it can follow a preset flight path with a man in the loop or be actively piloted.

According to Saf, both the 50E and 50H models can be used for embarked naval operations as they are built from the ground up to fly in a maritime environment. The airframe is composed of carbon fibre and aluminium. He also revealed that the first production example of the 50H will roll out later this year.