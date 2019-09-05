DSEI 2019: Steadicopter presents next generation Black Eagle 50 unmanned helicopter
Steadicopter will present its next generation of the Black Eagle 50 unmanned helicopter at DSEI 2019. New capabilities include an inertial navigation system with no dependence on GPS, as well as support for naval missions.
The Black Eagle 50 is tailored for naval missions with its mechanical and electronic capabilities that support flight in maritime environmental conditions.
The company also recently signed a cooperative agreement with Israel Shipyards for the marketing of the Black Eagle as part of the defence, intelligence and surveillance systems installed on its OPV Family.
The helicopter features an inertial navigation system capability, based on input from the system’s inertial and other sensors. Through a navigation algorithm, this input enables the continuation of the flight and the mission, without relying on GPS. This gives the Black Eagle 50 an advantage in GPS-denied areas.
Noam Lidor, sales and marketing director at Steadicopter, said: ‘In recent months, we have invested considerable resources in improving and equipping our unmanned helicopter in order to adapt it to a wide range of missions both on land and at sea. We have also developed cooperation with a number of Israeli companies ‒ each a leader in its field ‒ so that we can equip our helicopter with the highest quality and most advanced payloads.’
The Black Eagle 50 is a VTOL robotic observation system. It is a solution for tactical maritime and land ISTAR missions.
A data link connects the aircraft with the ground controller enabling the transmission of live video and data between the two.
The system has a steady hovering endurance of up to 3 hours and flight endurance of up to 4 hours. The Black Eagle 50 weighs 27kg, and it has a maximum take-off weight of 35kg, with a payload capacity of 5kg. It has a communication range of up to 150km, and a service ceiling of up to 10,000ft. Its total length is 2.5m, while its maximum air speed is 70 knots, with a cruising speed of 45kts.
